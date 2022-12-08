Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK – Get Rating) dropped 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 90.80 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 90.80 ($1.11). Approximately 37,403 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 296,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.50 ($1.13).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Get Bakkavor Group alerts:

Bakkavor Group Trading Up 4.0 %

The company has a market cap of £563.20 million and a P/E ratio of 935.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 91.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 93.20.

Bakkavor Group Company Profile

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.