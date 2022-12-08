Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Reaches $8.18 on Top Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $8.18 or 0.00048635 BTC on exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $822.98 million and approximately $223.18 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 18% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,564,114 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 100,564,113.86413711 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.79798159 USD and is up 1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 274 active market(s) with $456,358,532.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

