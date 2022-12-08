Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.40-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $412.00 million-$424.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $434.27 million.

Avid Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID opened at $26.37 on Thursday. Avid Technology has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $37.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.35 and a 200 day moving average of $26.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $102.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.35 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 10.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avid Technology will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Avid Technology

Several analysts have recently commented on AVID shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.20.

In other Avid Technology news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 29,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $836,386.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 193,136 shares in the company, valued at $5,388,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avid Technology

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Avid Technology during the third quarter worth $256,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the third quarter valued at about $322,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 34.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 78,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 19,816 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 17.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 7,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 57.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,188,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,655,000 after buying an additional 434,290 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.