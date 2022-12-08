Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

CDMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

NASDAQ CDMO traded down $1.84 on Wednesday, reaching $13.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,656,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,380. Avid Bioservices has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.48. The stock has a market cap of $810.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.76.

Avid Bioservices ( NASDAQ:CDMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $36.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 97.93% and a return on equity of 10.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avid Bioservices will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,493 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $134,124.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,408.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $134,124.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,408.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $92,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,716.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,755 shares of company stock worth $409,965. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDMO. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the third quarter worth $356,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Avid Bioservices by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,218,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,667,000 after buying an additional 275,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

