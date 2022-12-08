AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,721.04

AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,721.04 ($33.18) and traded as high as GBX 3,188 ($38.87). AVEVA Group shares last traded at GBX 3,186 ($38.85), with a volume of 531,909 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 2,400 ($29.26) to GBX 3,100 ($37.80) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,113 ($37.96) price target on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,303.25 ($40.28).

AVEVA Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £9.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -153.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,159.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,728.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.09.

AVEVA Group Cuts Dividend

About AVEVA Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 0.41%. AVEVA Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.80%.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

