Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.14

Shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.14 and traded as high as $16.67. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group shares last traded at $16.41, with a volume of 176,676 shares trading hands.

Separately, Macquarie lowered shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.09.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.4672 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.47%. This is a positive change from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia and internationally. Its Australia Retail division offers home and personal loans, deposits, and credit cards through the branch network, home loan specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

