AUO (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of AUO Co. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Rating) shot up 0.4% on Monday. The stock traded as high as $5.94 and last traded at $5.65. 68,302 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 91,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.

AUO Trading Up 2.8 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.34.

AUO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AUO Corporation researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays. It operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects.

