AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Increased by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,166 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth $29,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $31,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Up 0.8 %

T opened at $19.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $138.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on T shares. Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.58.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.