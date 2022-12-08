Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of AUB opened at $36.16 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.05. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 52 week low of $30.26 and a 52 week high of $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $180.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.50 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 8.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.11%.

Insider Transactions at Atlantic Union Bankshares

In other news, EVP Robert Michael Gorman purchased 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.51 per share, for a total transaction of $110,432.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,931.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, EVP Robert Michael Gorman acquired 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.51 per share, with a total value of $110,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,931.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Asbury bought 7,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $249,462.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,912,044.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 25,435 shares of company stock worth $882,345 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantic Union Bankshares

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 719.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7,933.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 797.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.