Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Assicurazioni Generali Price Performance
Shares of ARZGF opened at $14.15 on Thursday. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $21.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.53.
Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile
