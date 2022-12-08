Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of ARZGF opened at $14.15 on Thursday. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $21.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.53.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Non-Life; Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, motor third-party liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

