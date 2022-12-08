Arweave Market Capitalization Hits $299.45 Million (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. Arweave has a market cap of $299.45 million and $25.84 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for about $8.97 or 0.00053291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,826.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $108.93 or 0.00647342 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00242034 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000689 BTC.
Arweave Coin Profile
AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave.
Buying and Selling Arweave
