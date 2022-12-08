Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD – Get Rating) fell 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.23 and last traded at $13.25. 4,192 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 6,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.

Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 175.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 48,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 22,758 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 42,423 shares during the period.

