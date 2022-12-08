ARMOR 1-Day Volume Reaches $14,764.09 (ARMOR)

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One ARMOR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $391,140.65 and $14,764.09 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ARMOR has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ARMOR Token Profile

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,701,072 tokens. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ARMOR is armor.fi. ARMOR’s official message board is medium.com/@armor.fi.

ARMOR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols.Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

