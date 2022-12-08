Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.13–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $105.00 million-$115.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $138.64 million.
Arlo Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of ARLO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.36. 12,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,397. Arlo Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $11.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.71.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ARLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BWS Financial reduced their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARLO. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Arlo Technologies by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 909,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 77,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the period. 73.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Arlo Technologies
Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.
