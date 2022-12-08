Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.13–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $105.00 million-$115.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $138.64 million.

Arlo Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ARLO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.36. 12,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,397. Arlo Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $11.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BWS Financial reduced their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Insider Transactions at Arlo Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arlo Technologies

In related news, Director Grady Summers acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $114,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 219,729 shares in the company, valued at $834,970.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Arlo Technologies news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae acquired 20,400 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $60,588.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,724,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,120,395.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Grady Summers purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 219,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,970.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 54,246 shares of company stock worth $190,203. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARLO. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Arlo Technologies by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 909,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 77,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the period. 73.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

