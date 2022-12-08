Aristocrat Leisure (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Shares Up 0.8%

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.95 and last traded at $23.95. 431 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Aristocrat Leisure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Aristocrat Leisure Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.72.

About Aristocrat Leisure

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, assembly, sale, distribution, and servicing of games and systems in the Americas, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers gaming content; and platforms and systems, including electronic gaming machines, digital social games, and casino management systems, as well as free-to-play mobile games.

Read More

