Aristocrat Leisure (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Shares Up 0.8%

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.95 and last traded at $23.95. 431 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.75.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Aristocrat Leisure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.
Aristocrat Leisure Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.72.
About Aristocrat Leisure
Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, assembly, sale, distribution, and servicing of games and systems in the Americas, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers gaming content; and platforms and systems, including electronic gaming machines, digital social games, and casino management systems, as well as free-to-play mobile games.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aristocrat Leisure (ARLUF)
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Aristocrat Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aristocrat Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.