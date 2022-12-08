Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Trading Up 7%

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT – Get Rating) shares were up 7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 100,887 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 97,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.27. The company has a market cap of C$41.14 million and a P/E ratio of -6.91.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Company Profile

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Argentina. The company holds 100% interest in the Incahuasi lithium project covering an area of approximately 13,372 hectares of granted mineral rights properties located in the Catamarca Province, Argentina.

