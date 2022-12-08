AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,281,161 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 280.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,738,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281,161 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $48,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,358,000 after purchasing an additional 47,739 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 773.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,122,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307,003 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,079,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,007,000 after acquiring an additional 58,676 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,388 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,300,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,308,000 after acquiring an additional 190,421 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUN stock opened at $28.21 on Thursday. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.03 and a 200 day moving average of $28.66.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUN shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Huntsman from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Scotiabank cut Huntsman from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.07.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

