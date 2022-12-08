AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 91,812 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $58,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.9% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 9.8% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 12.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,834,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,524,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $590.29.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $586.41 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $440.48 and a 1 year high of $612.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $560.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $527.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.19 by $1.08. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.60%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

