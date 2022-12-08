AQR Capital Management LLC Has $73.90 Million Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 647,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 39,573 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $73,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Progressive by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after acquiring an additional 29,750 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Progressive by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PGR shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Progressive to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet raised Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.38.

PGR stock opened at $130.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.34 billion, a PE ratio of 92.54, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $94.11 and a 1-year high of $134.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.31.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.75). Progressive had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $509,288.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,548,784.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,458,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,438 shares of company stock valued at $13,176,481 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

