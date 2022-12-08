AQR Capital Management LLC Has $50.74 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 363,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 416,355 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $50,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 97.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 11.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 17.4% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.0% in the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $1,244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

International Business Machines stock opened at $147.27 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $150.46. The stock has a market cap of $133.15 billion, a PE ratio of 107.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 481.76%.

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

