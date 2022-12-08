AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 393.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 568,870 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 453,569 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Universal Health Services worth $57,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,372 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 144.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,660 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after buying an additional 21,058 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 4.1% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,661 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 10.1% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,158 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $128.12 on Thursday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.50 and a 12-month high of $158.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.75 and a 200 day moving average of $108.32.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 12.49%. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on UHS. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $129.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.43.

Universal Health Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading

