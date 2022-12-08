AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 642,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 140,328 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $64,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,499,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,412,000 after buying an additional 787,887 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $39,997,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,054,000 after purchasing an additional 282,532 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 247.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,825,000 after purchasing an additional 132,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $13,623,000. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. Raymond James lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 0.8 %

In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $515,623.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,781.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $96.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.75. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.57 and a 12-month high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.37). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.61 dividend. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 29.61%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.