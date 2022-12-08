AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 356,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,334 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.34% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $55,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,809.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,302,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,440,732.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,302,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,440,732.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $177,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $176.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.44 and a 200 day moving average of $172.04. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.92 and a 1 year high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on JBHT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Benchmark cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.59.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.