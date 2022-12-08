AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CEO Arash Adam Foroughi Sells 373,666 Shares

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $4,043,066.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,126,334 shares in the company, valued at $12,186,933.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Arash Adam Foroughi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 5th, Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,667 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $4,928,667.73.
AppLovin Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of APP traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.79. 5,078,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,638,913. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -46.91 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average is $26.76. AppLovin Co. has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $99.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APP. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $400,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 247,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after buying an additional 116,860 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,905,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in AppLovin by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 90,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.23% of the company’s stock.
About AppLovin
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AppLovin (APP)
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.