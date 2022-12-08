AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CEO Arash Adam Foroughi Sells 373,666 Shares

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $4,043,066.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,126,334 shares in the company, valued at $12,186,933.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, December 5th, Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,667 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $4,928,667.73.

Shares of APP traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.79. 5,078,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,638,913. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -46.91 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average is $26.76. AppLovin Co. has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $99.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on AppLovin from $53.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on AppLovin from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APP. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $400,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 247,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after buying an additional 116,860 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,905,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in AppLovin by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 90,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

