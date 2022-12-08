Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Applied Digital Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:APLD opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Applied Digital has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $28.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Applied Digital ( OTCMKTS:APLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 million. Research analysts forecast that Applied Digital will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Wes Cummins purchased 75,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $146,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,425,686 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,087.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Applied Digital news, CFO David Rench sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,436.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wes Cummins purchased 75,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $146,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,425,686 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,087.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $832,750. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Digital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 9,682 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 42.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Digital Company Profile

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the performance computing industry. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022.

Featured Articles

