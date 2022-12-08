Angkor Resources (CVE:ANK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.08

Shares of Angkor Resources Corp. (CVE:ANK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 2003 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a market cap of C$17.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.83.

Angkor Resources Corp. operates as a mineral, and oil and gas exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits on its five mineral exploration licenses covering approximately 983 square kilometer land package in Cambodia. The company also owns an oil and gas exploration license that covers 7,300 square kilometers in Cambodia.

