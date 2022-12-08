Angel Gold (CVE:ANG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.14

Angel Gold Corp. (CVE:ANG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 221800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Angel Gold Stock Down 30.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.31 million and a P/E ratio of -1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.17.

Angel Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Angel Gold Corp., an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Colombia. It explores for gold deposits. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the El Porvenir gold property located within the Segovia-Remedios gold belt in the Department of Antioquia, Colombia.

