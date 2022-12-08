Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Rating) were down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$50.67 and last traded at C$51.20. Approximately 15,677 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 26,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$51.31.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Andlauer Healthcare Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$58.50.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.44, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of C$2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$50.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$49.12.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
Featured Stories
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.