Analyzing EQT (NYSE:EQT) and Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET)

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) and Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

EQT has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vermilion Energy has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EQT and Vermilion Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EQT N/A 13.53% 5.65% Vermilion Energy 37.21% 44.47% 17.71%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

95.6% of EQT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of Vermilion Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of EQT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Vermilion Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings for EQT and Vermilion Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EQT 0 3 15 0 2.83 Vermilion Energy 0 3 2 0 2.40

EQT currently has a consensus target price of $58.63, suggesting a potential upside of 59.61%. Vermilion Energy has a consensus target price of $39.33, suggesting a potential upside of 125.79%. Given Vermilion Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vermilion Energy is more favorable than EQT.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EQT and Vermilion Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EQT $3.06 billion 4.40 -$1.16 billion $4.52 8.13 Vermilion Energy $1.66 billion 1.71 $916.54 million $5.93 2.94

Vermilion Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EQT. Vermilion Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EQT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

EQT pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Vermilion Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. EQT pays out 13.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vermilion Energy pays out 4.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Vermilion Energy beats EQT on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play. The company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia. It also owns 20% interests in the offshore Corrib natural gas field located to the northwest coast of Ireland; and 100% working interest in the Wandoo offshore oil field and related production facilities that covers 59,553 acres located on Western Australia's northwest shelf. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 401 net producing conventional natural gas wells and 2,132 net producing light and medium crude oil wells in Canada; 167.6 net producing light and medium crude oil wells in the United States; 297.0 net producing light and medium crude oil wells and 3 net producing conventional natural gas wells in France; and 47 net producing natural gas wells in the Netherlands. Vermilion Energy Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

