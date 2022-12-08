Analysts Set Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Price Target at $145.00

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €149.00 ($156.84) to €130.00 ($136.84) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €190.00 ($200.00) to €155.00 ($163.16) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $100.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.06. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $237.87.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface;mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail and security information services.

