Analysts Set GSK plc (LON:GSK) Price Target at GBX 1,622

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,579.50 ($19.26).

GSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,580 ($19.27) target price on GSK in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,475 ($17.99) target price on GSK in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.08) to GBX 1,550 ($18.90) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays set a GBX 1,450 ($17.68) target price on GSK in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,430 ($17.44) target price on GSK in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,479.40 ($18.04) on Thursday. GSK has a 52 week low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,824.40 ($22.25). The stock has a market capitalization of £60.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,369.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,381.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,516.63.

GSK Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at GSK

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a GBX 13.75 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.13%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 3,220 shares of GSK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,324 ($16.14) per share, for a total transaction of £42,632.80 ($51,984.88). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,237 shares of company stock valued at $4,286,706.

About GSK

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.