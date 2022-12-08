Analysts Set FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Price Target at $243.08

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $243.08.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on FLT shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America cut FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $278.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total transaction of $308,041.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,265. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies
FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $186.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12-month low of $161.69 and a 12-month high of $265.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.02.
FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FLEETCOR Technologies (FLT)
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
- Top 10 Searched Stocks on MarketBeat All-Access
- 3 Dividend Kings With Royally Good Upside
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.