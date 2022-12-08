Analysts Set FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Price Target at $243.08

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $243.08.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FLT shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America cut FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $278.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total transaction of $308,041.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,265. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,528,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,161,682,000 after buying an additional 775,047 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 32.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,122,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $528,732,000 after buying an additional 517,046 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,836,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,204,669,000 after buying an additional 228,606 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter worth about $38,105,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,118,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,523,967,000 after buying an additional 207,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $186.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12-month low of $161.69 and a 12-month high of $265.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.02.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.