Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Trading Down 8%

Shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Rating) traded down 8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $6.91. 3,241 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 122,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Amprius Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Amprius Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Get Amprius Technologies alerts:

Amprius Technologies Stock Up 5.6 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies ( NYSE:AMPX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the third quarter worth $118,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the third quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the third quarter worth $474,000.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries for use in the aerospace, defense, and electric vehicle applications. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.