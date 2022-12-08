Amp (AMP) Trading 3.6% Lower This Week

Amp (AMP) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. Amp has a market capitalization of $123.02 million and $2.50 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Amp has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Amp token can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002115 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000277 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000343 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $931.52 or 0.05528064 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.21 or 0.00499113 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,033.62 or 0.29833438 BTC.
About Amp
Amp’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Amp is amptoken.org. The official message board for Amp is medium.com/amptoken.
Amp Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Amp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.