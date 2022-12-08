AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $188.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,488,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total transaction of $1,626,945.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,077,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,488,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,278,915 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,750,071 in the last three months. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $170.29 on Thursday. AmerisourceBergen has a one year low of $119.44 and a one year high of $174.63. The company has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.18.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

