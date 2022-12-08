American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.91. American Shared Hospital Services shares last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 27,888 shares changing hands.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000.
American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
