American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down previously from $47.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research cut American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $32.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 54.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58.

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $196,862.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,507.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 6,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $218,665.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,649.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $196,862.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,507.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Family Management Corp raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.7% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 54,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 150,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

