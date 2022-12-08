American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2022

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Rating) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down previously from $47.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research cut American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $32.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 54.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $196,862.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,507.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 6,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $218,665.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,649.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $196,862.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,507.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Homes 4 Rent

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Family Management Corp raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.7% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 54,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 150,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.