American Battery Technology (OTCMKTS:ABML) Stock Price Down 1%

American Battery Technology (OTCMKTS:ABML – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.54. 1,116,431 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,808,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of American Battery Technology to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.
American Battery Technology Stock Down 1.0 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $0.69.
American Battery Technology Company Profile
American Battery Technology Company, a battery materials company, engages in supplying battery metals. The company explores for resources of battery metals; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.
