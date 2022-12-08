América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on América Móvil from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on América Móvil from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.40 to $22.50 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.10.

Get América Móvil alerts:

América Móvil Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AMX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,475,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,918. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day moving average of $18.85. The company has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.85. América Móvil has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $22.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On América Móvil

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 22.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that América Móvil will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMX. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the first quarter valued at about $468,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 42.9% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,651 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 48.9% in the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,020 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares during the period. 5.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

América Móvil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.