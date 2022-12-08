Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.72-$5.94 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.76 billion-$4.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.58 billion. Amdocs also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.29-$1.35 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Amdocs to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Amdocs to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amdocs has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.20.

DOX traded up $1.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,670. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.12. Amdocs has a 1 year low of $70.55 and a 1 year high of $90.77. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.69.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter worth $7,002,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

