AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.44.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMCX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AMC Networks from $27.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet cut AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AMC Networks from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Networks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMCX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 412.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 78.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in AMC Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in AMC Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Trading Down 2.8 %

About AMC Networks

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $17.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $748.28 million, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. AMC Networks has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $44.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.57.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

