Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Upgraded to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

AMADY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Amadeus IT Group from €60.00 ($63.16) to €58.00 ($61.05) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amadeus IT Group from €69.00 ($72.63) to €66.50 ($70.00) in a research note on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Amadeus IT Group from €62.00 ($65.26) to €61.00 ($64.21) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.70.

Amadeus IT Group Stock Performance

Shares of AMADY stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,638. Amadeus IT Group has a 1-year low of $42.98 and a 1-year high of $72.58. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.60 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.83.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

