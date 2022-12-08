Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Cut by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.4% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $910,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Alphabet by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 38,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 25,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,177.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 7,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 55,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 303,656 shares valued at $20,129,470. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price target on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.43.

Alphabet stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.42. 277,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,617,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

