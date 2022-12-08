Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Market Capitalization Hits $88.40 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 8th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for $0.0884 or 0.00000513 BTC on major exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $88.40 million and approximately $691,013.16 worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $291.63 or 0.01693383 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00015263 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00028828 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00035757 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $304.24 or 0.01766597 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

