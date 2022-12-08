Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.24

Shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.24 and traded as high as $0.25. Almaden Minerals shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 162,380 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 15.71 and a current ratio of 15.71. The firm has a market cap of $32.93 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.24.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. ( NYSEAMERICAN:AAU Get Rating ) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,310 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

