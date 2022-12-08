Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.24

Shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.24 and traded as high as $0.25. Almaden Minerals shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 162,380 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 15.71 and a current ratio of 15.71. The firm has a market cap of $32.93 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.24.
About Almaden Minerals
Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
