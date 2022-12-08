AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Sells 45 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 0.6% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,899,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146,789 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 862.3% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 963,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,994,000 after acquiring an additional 863,200 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36,154.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 847,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 844,918 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,023.2% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 871,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,747,000 after acquiring an additional 794,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,533.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 838,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,993,000 after acquiring an additional 787,080 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $283.74. 843,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,583,324. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.57. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $404.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

