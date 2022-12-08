AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PXD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE PXD traded down $5.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $224.38. The stock had a trading volume of 18,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,311. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.69. The firm has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $166.97 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $5.71 dividend. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PXD. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.39.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.