AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 980,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,254,000 after purchasing an additional 156,432 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 26.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,875,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,738,000 after purchasing an additional 616,895 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.41. 72,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,664,080. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.43 and its 200-day moving average is $89.89.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

