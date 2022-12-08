AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 135.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

SUSA stock traded up $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $85.76. 536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,269. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.81. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $73.86 and a one year high of $106.97.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.