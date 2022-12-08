AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 332.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8,685.7% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,847,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.99. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $69.47.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Mondelez International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

